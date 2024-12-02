The integration aims to improve transaction efficiency, with plans for future expansion into African markets. As part of the collaboration, Deriv users will gain access to Kuady’s standalone payment button, allowing them to fund their accounts and withdraw earnings directly. A promotional offer for Kuady users on Deriv is also expected to be introduced soon, providing additional incentives for traders.

Deriv provides access to various trading instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, and commodities. The partnership is designed to support financial accessibility for traders, enabling faster and more secure transactions.

A representative from Kuady stated that the partnership seeks to simplify payments for Deriv traders by offering a secure and user-friendly solution. Similarly, a Deriv official noted that integrating Kuady’s payment services aligns with the company’s goal of enhancing accessibility and efficiency for users in high-growth markets.

More information about the two companies

Kuady’s digital wallet services are designed to facilitate secure financial transactions while ensuring compliance with local regulations. The company, registered as Open Payment Technologies Ltd in the Isle of Man, operates under regulatory oversight from the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority. Launched in July 2024, Kuady aims to provide flexible financial solutions for both merchants and users.

In February 2025, Kuady announced a partnership with BridgerPay to enhance payment solutions across the region of Latin America. The partnership made Kuady’s payment services available to all businesses and companies using BridgerPay’s platform.

Deriv, which has been in the online trading industry for 25 years, serves millions of traders globally. The company offers a range of financial products and has received multiple industry awards for its services. With this integration, Deriv aims to strengthen its financial infrastructure, making trading more accessible for its user base.