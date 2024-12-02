Kriptomat partners with IXOPAY

Kriptomat customers rely on the platform for purchasing, storing, sending, and receiving cryptocurrency in a safe and secure manner. Company officials have stated that choosing the right partners enables them to offer low fees, a multitude of payment methods of the likes of credit cards and bank transfers, as well as a multi-currency crypto-to-fiat wallet on their platform.

Having selected IXOPAY as a partner, Kriptomat is looking to add an extensive list of payment providers, maximise authorisation rates while minimising fraud-associated risks, and provide fallback processing during peak load times.











IXOPAY, Kriptomat partnership details

An independent payment orchestration platform, IXOPAY offers a full suite of capabilities aimed at enabling their clients to reach their payments domain’ targets, with company representatives stating that Kriptomat’s need for a centralised, scalable payments platform is to be addressed by IXOPAY.

The IXOPAY SaaS platform connects enterprises to a variety of PSPs, acquirers, and local payment methods in a quick manner. The partnership with IXOPAY will enable Kripromat to benefit from features such as:

IXOPAY’s Smart Routing Engine, which permits individual transactions to be forwarded to the most suitable payment service provider.

PCI-DSS Level 1 tokenisation for independent storage and automatic updates of customer’s payments instruments.

And the IXOPAY Risk Management Engine, which enables implementation of fraud prevention and compliance strategies.

When speaking of the partnership, Kriptomat officials have stated that IXOPAY has helped them with the delivery of the benefits associated with cryptocurrency in Europe and worldwide through means of an approachable platform, reliable and easy-to-use payment interfaces, and a suite of accessible investing tools.

Having chosen IXOPAY as a partner, the company joins brands such as Crypto.com, eToro and Wefox in relying on the orchestrator for payments management.





IXOPAY, Kriptomat company mission and product offering

IXOPAY is a payments orchestration platform that enabling independent, flexible, and global payment processing. A scalable and PCI-DSS certified fintech enabler, IXOPAY aims to fulfill the needs of large merchants, as well as of so called white label clients: payment service providers (PSPs), acquirers, and independent sales organizations (ISOs). Its extendable architecture provides smart transaction routing and cascading, risk and fraud management, automated reconciliation and settlements processing, comprehensive reporting, and plugin-based integration of acquirers, payment service providers, and alternative payment methods (APMs).

IXOPAY is part of the IXOLIT Group, founded in Austria in 2001. IXOLIT has entities in both Austria and the US and supports national and international customers across a variety of industry verticals, with a focus on building ecommerce solutions.

Kriptomat was founded in 2018 and aims to revolutionise the crytocurrency world with its platform, its goal being to simplify digital finance and further inclusion for customers who had previously been stymied by the complexities associated with blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and investing strategies. Kriptomat has customers in Europe and in 120 countries worldwide using their platform to buy, sell, swap, earn, share, and invest in crypto.