Kraken rolls out new USD funding option for US residents

With the news, Kraken now offers 7 different USD funding options to US residents. US clients already verified for fiat funding need to navigate to the USD deposit or withdrawal page in their account and select the ‘MVB Bank (Wire)’ option to access the new funding method. Funding through MVB Bank is available in every US state that Kraken operates in, except for Texas. Texas residents should choose from one of the exchange’s 6 alternative USD funding methods.

The exchange recommends US residents to switch over to the new funding method, as it offers better user experience for most clients. However, clients who typically fund their accounts with very large transactions should check with their account manager, as they may already be using the best funding option for their situation, according to the official press release.

Formed in 1997, MVB Bank is FDIC insured and chartered under the laws of the State of West Virginia. MVB Bank is a subsidiary of MVB Financial, which is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol MVBF.