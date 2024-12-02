Kraken plans to expand Indian operations

This decision follows the recent ruling of the country’s Supreme Court to lift banks’ banning to do business with crypto companies. The company suggested that its growth in India was hampered by the ban on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), but it did not give further details regarding the plans for this market.

Moreover, the exchange stated that it hopes to give more updates on this new commitment the company has acquired with Indian users. However, Kraken has not yet given additional details on the matter.



