Kraken partners with Alpaca to expand crypto trading to FIs





Following this announcement, the partnership will allow Alpaca to expand its existing regulated crypto spot and deliver trading capabilities by incorporating Kraken Embed and Kraken’s Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution.

The development is expected to provide Alpaca’s partners with secure and efficient access to multiple cryptocurrencies, powered by Kraken’s deep global liquidity and institutional-grade infrastructure, all through Alpaca’s unified Broker API. Both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Kraken x Alpaca partnership

According to the official press release, Kraken’s deep liquidity and global network of regulatory licenses will provide Alpaca’s partners with access to robust markets and efficient execution. Combined with Alpaca’s regulatory licensing and infrastructure, the partnership is set to deliver a frictionless, secure, and full-service solution for multi-asset trading that enables clients to integrate equities and crypto into their apps with minimal engineering effort. With Kraken Embed, financial institutions will have the opportunity to offer compliant end-to-end crypto solutions without the burden of managing complex infrastructure, making it faster and easier to meet growing user demand as well.

Furthermore, the collaboration is currently live in the United States, with plans to expand to Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom in the near future. At the same time, the roadmap also includes additional offerings such as staking and crypto derivatives, aiming to support the needs of a growing user base for cryptocurrencies.