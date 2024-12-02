The licence was secured through the acquisition of a Cypriot Investment Firm, a move recently approved by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

With this regulatory approval, Kraken will be able to offer derivatives products that comply with EU financial regulations, targeting experienced cryptocurrency traders in selected markets. The company plans to meet all necessary conditions before launching the service in the coming months.

Expansion in the European market

Kraken stated that this development aligns with its wider strategy to expand its presence in Europe and meet the increasing demand for regulated crypto derivatives trading. Officials from Kraken emphasised that the European market remains a key focus for the company. They added that the acquisition reflects Kraken’s confidence in the region and its goal of maintaining a secure and regulated trading environment for advanced traders.

The new offering is designed to provide experienced traders with flexible exposure to various digital assets using multiple types of collateral to back their positions. According to the official press release, Europe is one of the most active regions for crypto derivatives trading, and Kraken aims to expand its services to meet the evolving needs of investors.

Kraken has previously pursued regulated derivatives trading opportunities, acquiring Crypto Facilities in 2019. The UK-based firm, regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), later became the first licenced crypto futures platform in the country.





Other Kraken developments

This new licence acquisition follows the launch of Kraken Pay, a service that allows users to send payments using over 300 cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Launched in January 2025, Kraken Pay allows account holders to transfer funds internationally and settle transactions instantly.

Following the launch, Kraken pointed out that traditional financial transactions, especially cross-border payments, can be slow and costly. Kraken Pay aims to simplify the process by allowing users to send payments directly from their Kraken accounts.