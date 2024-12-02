Kraken launches Kraken Institutional brand

Kraken Institutional is a new brand consolidating several existing products and services created specifically for institutions, asset managers, hedge funds, and high net-worth individuals. This initiative aims to offer comprehensive solutions to meet the unique requirements of Kraken's institutional clientele.

In essence, Kraken Institutional serves as a centralised platform providing reliable, scalable, and easily integrated options for institutions seeking exposure to the crypto asset class. It brings together various Kraken offerings such as spot trading, over-the-counter (OTC) trading, and staking under one roof, backed by cybersecurity measures and an accomplished account management team.

In the official press release, representatives from Kraken talked about the company's commitment to delivering high-quality products and prioritising client satisfaction, leveraging its experience in the crypto exchange space to improve trading capabilities for institutional clients through Kraken Institutional. Backed by a team of engineers, product specialists, and traders, Kraken Institutional aims to provide institutions with reliable, scalable, and seamlessly integrated solutions, that align with the evolving needs of the market.

Company officials also highlighted the rapid growth in institutional adoption of crypto, influenced by recent developments such as ETF approvals. With Kraken Institutional, the company is positioning itself to cater to an expanding institutional demand, with plans for further developments in the near future.

Other noteworthy developments from Kraken

In February 2024, Kraken has secured a VASP registration from the Dutch Central Bank, aimed at its European development strategy. The registration allowed the company to expand into an important European market, as well as to provide customers and clients in the area with its suite of solutions and expertise. In addition, these developments reinforced the company’s commitment to developing its business in compliance with local regulations and laws.

Kraken holds registrations in multiple other regions, such as Spain, Italy, and Ireland, and it also actively pursues registrations in other European markets. According to the official press release, Kraken intended to leverage the VASP registration to introduce its offerings and capabilities to both retail clients and professional traders in the Netherlands, as well as across Europe. At the same time, company officials mentioned their plans to invest in the region’s long-term crypto industry growth, ahead of the planned incorporation of the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework.