Kraken gains series B investment, expands in Japan

This would mark the second investment from a Japanese company in Kraken’s Series B round of financing after the exchange revealed an agreement with Japan’s leading venture capital firm SBI Investment in February 2016.

Beyond its investment with Kraken, Money Partners Group has also announced a business alliance which the cryptocurrency exchange. The alliance will see over 270,000 client networks belonging to Money Partners Group enabled with Bitcoin trading and settlement services along with blockchain-based derivative trading to its clients.

Following its acquisition of North American bitcoin exchanges Coinsetter and CavirtEx, earlier in January 2016, Kraken has expanded in the North American continent, gaining a foothold in the US and Canada through the two exchanges existing presence.