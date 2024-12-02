Kraken announces the support for Monero trading on its platform

Monero is a digital currency built on the core principles of privacy, decentralization, open development, scaleability, and fungibility. the XMR trading pairs available at launch include XMR/XBT, XMR/EUR, and XMR/USD.

Kraken recommended users to upgrade to Monero v0.10.1 before the upcoming hard fork estimated for January 9th or 10th 2010. As the hard fork could lead to significant price volatility, Kraken said that XMR deposits will go offline shortly before the fork and remain offline for several hours after the fork.