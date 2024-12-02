Kraken adds support for the Swiss franc

The company said that in collaboration with Bank Frick, the Swiss franc will join the roster of fiat currencies that Kraken already supports, namely the US dollar (USD), the Canadian dollar (CAD), the euro (EUR), the British pound sterling (GBP), and the Japanese yen (JPY).

Cointelegraph reports that CHF trading begins on 6 December and it will roll out trading pairs between the Swiss franc and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), with the future possibility to add more trading pairs.



