KORFIN announces a strategic partnership with KCCA

The partnership will focus on the development of the fintech and blockchain sectors in South Korea. The joint effort was formalised in Seoul, and it includes KCCA’s membership registration with KORFIN, aiming to enhance cooperative efforts between the two associations for promoting innovation and growth within these industries.

According to cointrust.com, KORFIN, established in April 2016, is the largest network of its kind in South Korea, with over 500 diverse companies and organisations, including startups, large enterprises, and financial institutions. With more than 100 members involved in blockchain-related activities, KORFIN plays an important role in driving the fintech and blockchain agenda forward according to the same source.

The leadership from KCCA expects active convergence of fintech and blockchain technologies through this partnership, aiming to deliver innovative financial services and establish South Korea as a global fintech hub. Leveraging CreataChain’s decentralised applications (dApps) and blockchain services, KCCA aims to maximize the synergy between fintech and blockchain, supporting a more efficient financial ecosystem.

A focus on blockchain

The partnership focuses on joint research and development (R&D) to integrate fintech and blockchain technologies, develop cutting-edge financial services, and build robust ecosystems within related industries. Strengthening both domestic and international cooperation networks is also a key objective, enhancing the global competitiveness of South Korea’s fintech and blockchain industries.

In essence, the collaboration between KORFIN and KCCA represents a step forward for the fintech and blockchain industries in South Korea, driving sustainable growth and development and enhancing the nation’s competitiveness in the global market.