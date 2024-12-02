Korean public blockchain Klaytn teams up with ConsenSys, aiming for CBDC project

Klaytn is a public blockchain based on Ethereum technology, founded by Ground X, a subsidiary of Kakao, which operates Korea’s largest social network of over 50 million users. Compared to other networks, Klaytn is more controlled, because its consensus network is operated by a governing council of approved corporates such as Worldpay, LG, SK Networks, UnionBank, and Hanwha Systems.

The current announcement involves Klaytn developing a private blockchain for the potential digital won. But this, according to Ledger Insights, demands greater privacy. Hence with ConsenSys, it is developing a private blockchain to enable the data protection that financial institutions demand. It will also provide scalability through a layer 2 (batching) solution as well as interoperability bridges with other blockchains.