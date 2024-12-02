Korean payment company Danal Fintech joins ICON blockchain ecosystem

Danal Fintech will integrate ICON’s cryptocurrency ICX into Paycoin, its global payments and remittance app. This will allow Paycoin’s 750,000+ users to pay in ICX at any of Danal’s 60,000 merchant partners, including 7-Eleven, KFC, and Domino’s Pizza.

Danal Fintech also will join as an ICON Public Representative, or P-Rep, the title given to consensus and governance block validators on the ICON Network. P-Reps like Danal Fintech play key roles in the ICON Network such as block creation and verification, decision making on network policy, and expansion of the overall ICON ecosystem. P-Reps are elected by delegation of stake by the ICON community and help keep the network stable with technical infrastructure support.

Danal Fintech is part of Danal, a large payment company in South Korea. Danal provides integrated payment solutions to its partners, from credit and debit cards to mobile billings and more.