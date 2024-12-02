Korean crypto exchange launches iOS app

The iOS launch comes after the recent rollout of the mobile app’s Android version. This now enables Coinone to provide their set of cryptocurrency services optimized for the majority of all smart devices.

Coinone iOS app fully supports biometric account functions including Face ID and Touch ID and it also provides a secure login environment by blocking the access of others through the principle of using 1 device – 1 account.

Users of the iOS app will also see optimized chart functions so traders can analyze historical data as well as current price information wherever they may be. The app additionally includes the “OneTalk” feature, which provides information on account security, blockchain as well as real-time support.