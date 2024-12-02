The funding, subject to regulatory approvals, will support Komainu's global expansion and adoption of advanced technologies developed by Blockstream Corporation. These technologies aim to enhance Komainu's collateral management and tokenization services.

The transaction, notable for being funded entirely in Bitcoin, incorporates hedging and risk management mechanisms. Komainu has also established a Bitcoin treasury to manage the funds provided by Blockstream.

Blockstream Technologies to streamline Komainu services

Blockstream’s Liquid Network will enable Komainu to reduce settlement times for its off-exchange margining platform, Komainu Connect. Additionally, Blockstream's AMP technology will automate regulated asset support for tokenization and facilitate trustless trading solutions. Other integrations include Blockstream's enterprise-grade HSM wallet, which will expand Komainu's service offerings for institutional clients.

Officials from Blockstream Corporation stated that the adoption of Blockstream's technologies by Komainu underscores the institutional potential of Bitcoin-related applications. They emphasised that this partnership marks a milestone in introducing Bitcoin technology to institutional markets and predicted broader adoption across the financial sector.

Komainu’s Co-CEO highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership, stating that Blockstream’s technology would enhance Komainu’s services and customer experience. He described the collaboration as a step toward positioning Komainu as a leading provider of institutional digital asset solutions.

Blockstream representatives described the partnership as an important moment for institutional adoption of Bitcoin technology and noted the increasing demand for such use cases. They expressed optimism about broader applications in the institutional space.

Headquartered in Jersey with offices in London, Dubai, and Singapore, Komainu provides regulated digital asset custody and services tailored for institutions. The company combines expertise from traditional finance with advanced security and regulatory compliance to offer multi-asset custody, servicing, and financing solutions.