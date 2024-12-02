Klarna, Safello to bring Open Banking to cryptocurrency market

In recent months, Safello has experienced increased growth, both in new users and transaction volume, according to PR News Wire. As part of strengthening its leading position and continuing its commitment to offer a selection of payment options, Safello today launches Klarna Open Banking.

As a result, Safello's more than 180,000 users will be able to directly purchase cryptocurrencies from their bank account, using Klarna's payment solution, the press release adds.