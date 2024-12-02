Kinguin partners with Bitcoin Vault

The partnership will see a selection of SkillzVault Ethereum NFTs available to purchase on Kinguin marketplace. SkillzVault is a gaming talent show created in partnership between Bitcoin Vault and ESE Entertainment

The gaming talent show is running from July 2021 to November 2021 in five countries: Brazil, China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. Kinguin users will be able to purchase three different types of static SkillzVault competition card NFTs exclusively through the Kinguin website using both cryptocurrency and fiat payment options.

Each NFT represents one of the three heroes who feature in the SkillzVault gaming talent show. Both Kinguin and Bitcoin Vault ensure each NFT sold is unchangeable and tamperproof.