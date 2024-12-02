Kiln completes USD 5 mln funding round





The funding round included Third Kind Managing Partner and Andreessen Horowitz board partner Shana Fisher, SV Angel, Blue Yard, Alven, and Kima Ventures.

Kiln will use the funds to bring on new talent, improve its technology, and build out its service, which enables fintech, crypto companies, and financial institutions to offer 1-click staking of crypto assets to their customers or to stake their own crypto-assets directly with Kiln.

Kiln brings this vision to life by providing a staking-as-a-service product, either directly to institutional customers, or as a staking button for companies to integrate staking services into their offerings. Both come with integrations with all major wallets and custodians, automated rewards management, SLA, and a monitoring solution, available through a dashboard or an API.

Currently, Kiln supports staking of Ethereum, Solana, Tezos, NEAR, Terra, Cosmos zones, with many additional blockchains in the pipeline.