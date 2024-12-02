Kharon partners with Binance and Neterium





Through this partnership, Binance will utilise Kharon's data and analytic platform in order to improve its sanctions screening and broader KYC controls. Kharon's data will be delivered into Binance's transaction screening environment in partnership with Neterium. The collaboration will contribute to the further development of data solutions dedicated to advancing the capabilities of cryptocurrency trading platforms to detect and prevent activity by illicit actors.

Binance develops a world class cryptocurrency compliance program through the utilisation of the KYC, sanctions, and risk solutions. Kharon's data and Neterium's technology, delivered through Binance's screening technology, allows Binance to improve its service to their global clients, while addressing risk and regulatory requirements.

Kharon is a provider of risk management solutions driven by proprietary research and data analytics. It investigates and curates data at the intersection of global security and commerce, powering financial crimes compliance, sanctions, export controls, supply chain, and other risk management operations.

Neterium is an API-native regtech specialising in watchlist screening software. It provides Software-as-a-Service solutions, combining the benefits of technology with in-depth financial crime compliance knowledge.

Binance is a blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes digital asset exchange.