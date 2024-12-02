



Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to utilise Deutsche Bank’s institutional-grade infrastructure in order to support Keyrock’s digital asset market-making operations, as well as the OTC activity by providing multi-currency accounts in multiple currencies with integrated FX services.

This process of expected to enable Keyrock to trade in several required currencies and optimise settlement times with their counterparties across the regions of EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More insights on the Keyrock x Deutsche Bank partnership

The collaboration represents a significant step forward for Keyrock, as working with Deutsche Bank will allow it to access its industry expertise, infrastructure, as well as its commitment to optimisation. With access to over 100 currency pairs and multi-currency accounts, the strategic deal also aims to expand Keyrock’s overall ability to execute FX spot trades with near-instant settlements. This process is expected to optimise the handling of fiat currencies as well.

By consolidating services with a single provider, the partnership will also reduce counterparty and settlement risks, while also aligning with Deutsche Bank’s strategy of supporting tech and fintech innovation. Both companies will work closely in order to enable cross-currency management and transactional FX solutions, aiming to accelerate the development of the overall digital asset industry and to improve customer experience and satisfaction.