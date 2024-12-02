KeepKey integrates cryptocurrency exchange platform

Users can now be able to exchange between cryptocurrencies stored on KeepKey, without putting their private keys at risk. This can be achieved by using KeepKey Chrome extension. During the launch, digital currencies like bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin are included and the company plans to add more cryptocurrencies.

The ShapeShift-ability is disabled for all users by default. As a new feature called Policies by KeepKey’s new firmware, the ShapeShift policy must first be enabled. If it is not enabled, the transactions will appear as normal cryptocurrency transactions. The details are then presented on a device and must be confirmed manually.

KeepKey also partnered with the Vanbex Group, a bitcoin 2.0 marketing and consulting company and recently they acquired the software wallet company, MultiBit, in a deal made entirely in bitcoin.