KBC, a Belgium-based bank, has announced it will allow retail clients to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum directly through its investment platform, Bolero.

KBC’s rollout enables users to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum within the platform, without withdrawing coins or controlling private keys externally. This model reflects a cautious, bank-oriented approach to security while making cryptocurrencies accessible alongside traditional investments such as stocks and ETFs.

Expanding crypto access for retail investors

Most Belgian investors rely on foreign exchanges like Coinbase or Binance. Data indicates that around 45% of people in their 30s are interested in investing in cryptocurrency, and more than 60% of Bolero users are under 40. Within this demographic, Bitcoin has consistently been one of the most searched investment assets, highlighting strong interest among younger retail investors. By integrating crypto trading into familiar banking applications, KBC is reducing entry barriers while maintaining regulatory compliance.

By offering cryptocurrencies to millions of retail clients, the bank helps position digital assets as mainstream investments rather than niche or speculative instruments. This also creates competitive pressure on other Belgian banks, as consumers increasingly expect access to crypto trading within trusted financial institutions. As European banks expand crypto offerings, the integration of digital assets into everyday financial products is likely to accelerate, driving adoption and further stabilising market participation.

The move aligns with the MiCA framework, which standardises rules for custody, consumer protection, and reporting. KBC prepared its platform since mid-2025 to comply with MiCA, ensuring its crypto services operate with the same legal certainty as traditional financial products.

Banks such as KBC in Belgium, DZ Bank in Germany, and BPCE Group in France have also introduced crypto services within their core banking apps, offering Bitcoin and Ethereum trading alongside traditional investment products like stocks, bonds, and ETFs. By embedding crypto trading into mainstream banking, these institutions are making digital assets part of the standard investment toolkit, rather than relegating them to specialised crypto exchanges.