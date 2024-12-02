KB Kookmin Bank, Hashed partner for Bitcoin custody services

The partners will manage and store digital assets using blockchain technology and support the regulatory development and transformation of the country’s financial sector. The collaboration follows the receipt of backing from US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for US banks to provide custody services for digital assets.

Hashed will work with KB to build South Korea’s blockchain financial infrastructure. Earlier in 2020, KB filed for its digital assets custody trademark patent with the Korean Intellectual Property Office. The government-owned lender expects the digital asset market will also include assets such as real estate, artwork, and other reified rights traded on blockchain platforms, in addition to cryptocurrencies.