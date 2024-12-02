Kalamint, Virtualware bring VR and NFTs together

Kalamint is an NFT marketplace on Tezos, working on-chain, meaning that the data on the chain can never be altered or lost. As representatives of the company say, the partnership with Virtualware is a strategic one that will allow use cases between NFTs and virtual reality technology. The companies will be able to build bridges between the physical world and digital realms.

Although the full extent of the partnership cannot be made public yet, the collaboration will include, amongst others, exploring the full extent of possibilities in marrying NFTs with the VR space.

Speaking about this partnership, representatives of Virtualware remarked that this partnership prioritises innovation without compromising sustainability and promotes the potential of virtual reality to create a sustainable future.