



This upgrade leverages Open Banking technology from Neonomics, enabling instant or near-instant crediting of deposits, depending on the user’s bank. By eliminating friction in the deposit process, K33 Markets is improving accessibility and efficiency for its users.











Integrating Neonomics’ Open Banking solution aims to simplify the deposit process, providing K33 Markets users with a faster and more secure way to fund their accounts. By removing deposit fees and ensuring 24/7 transaction processing, K33 Markets is strengthening its position as a user-friendly digital asset trading platform. Open Banking technology improves the speed of transactions and improves security by leveraging bank-grade authentication measures.





Strengthening crypto trading accessibility

This update is part of K33 Markets’ broader strategy to improve its trading ecosystem, focusing on speed, security, and usability. With an increasing number of traders seeking simple fiat-to-crypto onramps, the ability to make instant NOK deposits directly within the platform improves the overall trading experience. The move aligns with the company’s mission to set new standards for efficiency and accessibility in the digital asset market.

The demand for instant and cost-free transactions has risen as digital asset adoption grows across Europe. By integrating Open Banking technology, K33 Markets is responding to user expectations for a frictionless payment experience. This strategic upgrade also positions the platform competitively against other exchanges by offering a smoother and more transparent deposit process.





Future expansion and innovation

K33 Markets continues to explore new ways to improve its platform, with a focus on leveraging emerging financial technologies. As the digital asset trading landscape evolves, the company remains committed to improving payment solutions and expanding its services to new markets. Open Banking partnerships, such as this collaboration with Neonomics, are expected to play a crucial role in the platform’s future development.