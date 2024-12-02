Justtrade launches free ETF savings plans

On the Justtrade homepage, approximately 102 ETF products from DWS Xtrackers, Lyxor, Vanguard, Vaneck, Wisdomtree and GlobalX can now be saved free of charge. These include ESG ETFs, themed ETFs, and portfolio ETFs. The ETF range is supplemented by 13 ETCs that are capable of saving plans, for example on gold, silver, and platinum. On top of that, there are 24 crypto ETPs.

The custody account is free of charge with the broker and the minimum savings rate is EUR 25. Justtrade enables national and international securities to be traded free of charge on the LS Exchange (Lang & Schwarz), Tradegate Exchange, and Quotrix. For this, the minimum order amount is EUR 500 and it is also possible to trade cryptocurrencies free of charge. These include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash, EOS, Chainlink, Stellar, Polkadot, Uniswpap, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, and Cardano.