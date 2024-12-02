Juniper study reveals IBM blockchain tech as most reliable

Amongst companies either actively considering, or in the process of deploying blockchain technology, more than 4 in 10 (43%) ranked IBM first. On second and third position, we find Microsoft (20%) and Accenture.

Amongst respondents who were prepared to state their levels of investment in blockchain, more than two-thirds (67%) stated they had already invested more than USD 100,000 by the end of 2016, while 91% of these companies confirmed that they would be spending at least this amount in 2017.

However, the accompanying report urged companies to focus on private blockchains for commercial deployments, rather than utilise public chains such as Bitcoin. It argued that most corporate applications would require the capability to restrict access to permissioned users, while companies would also need to have a degree of control over the development of the blockchain on which their systems have become dependent.

The study is called Which Industries are the Best Fit for Blockchain? and it is based on responses from almost 400 company founders, executives, managers and IT leaders.