Jumio helps Monaco to meet KYC and AML requirements

With Monacos vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet, they aim to reveal their customer-centric perspectives. The Monaco Visa card and mobile app allow users to buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether, at perfect interbank exchange rates.

Jumio will assist with the process on digital onboarding by providing the Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-money Laundering (AML) checks. To enable access to the app, users must first pass both the KYC and AML processes to verify that they identity is a real one.