JPMorgan Chase invests in TRM Labs

TRM Labs offers blockchain intelligence to help traditional financial institutions and crypto-focused businesses to analyse and manage crypto fraud and crime.

The company was founded in 2017 and raised USD 60 million in a Series B funding round that ended in December 2021. The round was led by Tiger Global and included major investors such as Citi Ventures, PayPal Ventures, Block (former Square), and Amex Ventures. TRM Labs counts for important businesses in the cryptocurrency field, including Falcon X, Circle, MoonPay, and Binance.

JPMorgan Chase has explored the possibility and applicability of the blockchain technology since 2016, and recently tackled the metaverse after it launched a virtual lounge in the blockchain-based metaverse Decentraland.