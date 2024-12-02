JP Morgan offers retail crypto funds





The banking giant told wealth-management advisors that they could receive trading orders for five funds invested in the asset class: four are offered by Grayscale Investments and one is available from Osprey Funds.

The funds give investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Ethereum Classic. The investment vehicles are available to JP Morgan clients who use a variety of wealth-management products: self-directed customers that use the bank’s Chase trading app, mass-affluent JPMorgan Advisors users, and ultrarich private bank customers.

The bank is limiting trades to ‘unsolicited’ ones, meaning that advisors can only execute transactions at the client’s request.