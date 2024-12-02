JP Morgan could be the next to join the Bitcoin party

The CEO told CNBC that that if over time an asset class develops [such as Bitcoin] ‘that is going to be used by different asset managers and investors, we will have to be involved. The demand isn’t there yet, but I’m sure it will be at some point’, according to City AM.

The move marks a reversal on their previous scepticism, which saw its CEO Jamie Dimon commenting against the use of Bitcoin, threatening to fire anyone caught trading the asset.