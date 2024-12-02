



Developed by JKB, a banking provider based in Jordan, eliWallet is a prepaid wallet that provides virtual and physical cards for multicurrency transactions, as well as schemes to offer a payment method for customers. In addition, the newly launched solution is set to allow users to conduct transactions in-store, using the app, or shopping online. By leveraging eliWallet, customers receive the ability to transfer funds across borders, enabling them access to optimised payment solutions.











Jordan Kuwait Bank’s development strategy

According to JKB’s officials, the company is committed to improving how customers manage their finances and conduct transactions. By introducing eliWallet, JKB intends to support its users, offering them a suite of capabilities and services designed to simplify their lives and improve their financial journey. The partnership with Mastercard and FOO allowed JKB to embed eliWallet with technology that enables it to provide a secure payment experience. Through Mastercard’s network and knowledge of digital payments, the company aimed to ensure that customers could use eliWallet wherever the former’s services are accepted, both online and in-store.



Moreover, representatives from Mastercard highlighted their company’s allegiance to optimising the payment landscape and advancing financial inclusion in the region. Via its collaboration with JKB and FOO, the introduction of eliWallet focuses on providing customers with a payment solution that has the potential to improve their financial freedom. Additionally, FOO contributed to the platform’s user-centric interface, as well as to ensure an enhanced customer experience. The company was responsible for the development, customisation, testing, and deployment of eliWallet, and the integration with all third parties.



The launch of eliWallet advances JKB’s objective of enabling customers with the tools they require to better manage their financial independence, supporting the company in allowing individuals to embrace digitalisation, financial responsibility, and additional capabilities.