Jomashop selects BitPay for crypto payments

Thus, now the retailer is accepting cryptocurrency online to attract new customers and sales and expand payment options for its global clientele. Known for good prices on authentic luxury watches, handbags, sunglasses, apparel, pens, and accessories, Jomashop offers over 650 world renowned brands and 75,000 unique items in more than 150 countries, according to the official press release.

BitPay enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto. Crypto payments represent an opportunity for Jomashop to reach new customers who want to spend BTC, BCH, ETH, DAI, DOGE and stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD.