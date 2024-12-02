JCB partners Keychain to leverage blockchain in payments

Keychain is building a new global data security infrastructure targeting the financial, industrial, and enterprise spaces. Keychain Core, the company’s flagship product, is a solution accelerator that enables Keychain's partners to build applications with self-sovereign identity, data-centric security, secure workflows, contracts, and settlement and custom digital assets.

With Keychain's technology, JCB aims to increase cybersecurity and operational integrity in next-generation payments systems, providing JCB users new ways to engage in everyday payments.