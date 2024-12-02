Jaxx, ShapeShift integrate solution for buying Ether with Bitcoin

To start a conversion (better known as a shift) users first need to select their Bitcoin wallet then open the send tab, select the Shapeshift icon (or type Shapeshift in the receiving address field), enter the Bitcoin amount they would like to shift, then confirm the transaction. When the transaction completes, Ether will show up in their Ethereum wallet.

The process also works the other way around if users are looking to buy Bitcoin with Ether. Users just need to start with their Ethereum wallet instead. In addition, users are also provided with the current rate and minimum/maximum deposit amounts for the shift.