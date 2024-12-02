Japan's SBI to give shareholders XRP crypto as a benefit

Coindesk reports that as part of the scheme, starting 31 March, new shareholders on the company's registry can accept XRP to the value of JPY 2,000 (around USD 18). At the same time, those who've been shareholders for over a year will receive JPY 8,000 (USD 73.50) in the cryptocurrency.

The Alapromo alternatives include cosmetics, health supplements, and brown rice powder. Moreover, a 50% discount on supplements and cosmetics sold by the subsidiary will be given to all shareholders. Those who would take the XRP benefit must be resident in Japan and have an account at SBI's cryptocurrency exchange VC Trade.