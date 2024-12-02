These companies are teaming up to create the infrastructure for an open metaverse and support the country’s Web3 strategy. Fujitsu revealed that it will work with nine other companies to put together an interoperable metaverse structure called RYUGUKOKU (TBD). This structure will be used to expand the Japan Metaverse Economic Zone.

Automobile manufacturer Mitsubishi and global bank Mizuho are also involved in the project, which aims to put together a framework that can be used by corporations for Web3 marketing. In essence, RYUGUKOKU (TBD) will act as a virtual world that links users to various Web3 services created by companies and government agencies.

The new platform will include a series of Auto-Learning Avatars, which will collect relevant user information in order to deliver a personalised metaverse experience. Furthermore, gamified metaverse experiences will be supported through the Pegasus World Kit, while the Multi-Magic Passport will facilitate identification and payment methods while fostering interoperability within the metaverse space.

Japan’s Web3 development efforts

In October 2022, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed in a policy speech that the country will focus on non-fungible tokens (NFT) and metaverse services as part of its plans for investing in digital transformation.

Coindesk reported that Japan’s federal endeavour into Web3 is linked to officials taking steps to implement Web3-related services in the country. For instance, Kishida’s administration established a Web3 policy office under the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), which is focused on creating policies for the country’s gradual blockchain expansion.

In February 2023, Japan-based multinational IT company Fujitsu launched a new platform with the goal of supporting Web3 developers globally. The Fujitsu Web3 Acceleration Platform was designed to provide a developmental environment as well as various service APIs based on blockchain and high-performance computing technologies.

The platform will serve various users in start-ups, partner companies, and universities to help them build new Web3 applications and services. In Addition, the platform will provide users with access to Fujitsu’s Computing-as-a-Service applications such as 'CaaS HPC' and 'CaaS Digital Annealer', as well as the 'Fujitsu Computing as a Service Data e-TRUST' module.

Those who participate in the company’s global partner program will gain access to the new platform at no cost, and they will be able to access the platform in Japan starting in March 2023. The company plans to extend the programme’s availability to global partners in fiscal 2023.