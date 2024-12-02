Japanese Bitcoin exchange bitFlyer to expand to US

bitFlyer said that it will initially target professional traders and institutions in the US, offering BTC/USD trading at launch and then expand to support other trading pairs and products. The exchange received regulatory approval to operate in 34 states in the country and will open its US-based Bitcoin exchange by the fall of 2017. The new office is based in the financial district of San Francisco.

The cryptocurrency exchange was founded in 2014, and has facilitated over USD 40 billion in Bitcoin trades, USD 30 billion of which came in 2017 YTD. It supports multiple virtual currency trading pairs, including Ether and Bitcoin Cash.