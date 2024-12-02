Japan Exchange Group teams up with IBM Japan for blockchain tests

JPX notes the fact that blockchain technology has gained attention worldwide as one of the most promising Fintech aspects that could be applied to constructing shared infrastructure to provide high availability and reliability at low cost. JPX concedes that there are issues to be resolved in the technology, and it will need to be continually verified and enhanced ahead of its actual application in financial business operations.

JPX and IBM Japan will conduct proof of concept (PoC) test to assess the limits and possibilities of the technology in markets that have low transaction data volume using the framework provided by the Hyperledger Project.

The Hyperledger Project is a collaborative effort established to advance blockchain technology. The Project is a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project and implements many open source best practices familiar to other leading projects.