Japan Exchange Group and NRI to start tests for blockchain

Blockchain and distributed ledger technologies are increasingly gaining attention all over the world. They are being considered as one of the most promising aspects of Fintech that could be applied to constructing shared infrastructure to provide high availability and reliability at low cost.

However, the technology is still at a very early stage and there are issues to be resolved – it will need to be continually verified and improved before actual application in financial business operations takes place.

JPX, established via the business combination between Tokyo Stock Exchange Group and Osaka Securities Exchange in January 2013, provides integrated and reliable market infrastructure for financial instruments. In addition, it also provides clearing and settlement services through a central counterparty and conducts trading oversight to maintain the integrity of the markets.

Nomura Research Institute (NRI), a think-tank and systems integrator in Japan, has been showing interest in blockchain technology. In October 2015, it announced that it will examine the feasibility of implementing blockchain in the securities industry, in efforts to start facilitating open innovation.