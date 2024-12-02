Itiviti, Gemini to offer NYFIX connectivity for cryptocurrency customers

Thus, Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store digital assets, joins over 60 worldwide Itiviti partners who utilise the NYFIX platform to offer integrated trading solutions.

Gemini is one of a growing number of cryptocurrency exchanges that are leveraging the expansive NYFIX order routing network, according to the official press release. NYFIX is Itiviti’s FIX-based order routing network. A broker independent, vendor agnostic FIX community, NYFIX connects buy-side, sell-side and trading venues in a industry flexible order routing network – delivered as a managed service.