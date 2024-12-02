Italian cryptocurrency exchange loses USD 170 million

According to BeepingComputer, the company did not use the word “hack” to describe the incident, however revealed “that internal checks revealed unauthorized transactions”. Furthermore, the exchange owner announced in a Twitter post that the company cannot refund all customers, as it’s currently in possession of only 4 million Nano, valued at around USD 40 million.

Only Nano cryptocurrency was lost in the incident, and no other cryptocurrency was stolen. The money disappeared from BitGrail’s own wallets, where it is normally stored after users deposit Nano in their BitGrail accounts. Currently, the exchange suspended all activity, pending an investigation.