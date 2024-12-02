Italian banks together with SIA, R3, NTT Data join Spunta blockchain infrastructure for payments

Moreover, since October 2020, around 100 banks have been operating on Spunta, using the network’s interconnected nodes in bilateral accounts’ reconciliation. The ABI Spunta application is a project promoted by ABI for the application of a blockchain to the interbank reconciliation process. ABI is coordinated by ABI Lab - the banking research and innovation centre promoted by the Italian Banking Association (ABI).

ABI Spunta sees the commitment of technical partners such as NTT Data and SIA, in addition to R3 with the Corda Enterprise platform. It aims to create of an international working group to set out the requirements to match the characteristics of the ‘nostro’ and ‘vostro’ account processes across different countries and therefore to extend the application across the European banking sector.

Some figures about Spunta: