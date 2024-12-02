iStudio and Triple-A enable payments with crypto for Apple products

With the integration of Triple-A's crypto payment solutions, iStudio is taking a step forward to enhance the shopping experience for its customers. This rollout will begin at stores across Singapore.











By accepting cryptocurrency payments through Triple-A, iStudio expands its reach to a fast growing community of tech-savvy buyers who embrace this payment method. Moreover, crypto payments come with lower transaction fees compared to conventional methods and eliminate the risk of chargeback fraud for iStudio.

Representatives from iStudio have been closely monitoring this payment method and have determined that Triple-A is the ideal partner. Their primary concern is to safeguard iStudio from the volatility of cryptocurrency prices. With Triple-A's capability for immediate conversion into fiat currency and prompt bank settlements, they have no concerns in this regard. Additionally, they prioritise a seamless payment experience for their customers, and Triple-A enables customers to utilise their preferred crypto wallets.

Triple-A’s officials added that they are happy to empower iStudio by enabling crypto acceptance with absolute ease, helping them reach more customers, boost revenue, and streamline costs. Furthermore, they are happy to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto payment solution to Apple's customer base.





What does iStudio do?

iStudio is a Singaporean Apple Premium Reseller (22 stores islandwide). The retailer opened its inaugural boutique at Terminal 3 of Singapore Changi Airport in 2007. In 2016, they launched their ecommerce, istudiosg.com, reaching out to larger audiences in Singapore and beyond and offering a wide variety of exclusive online promotions.





More information about Triple-A

Triple-A is a licensed crypto payment gateway that helps businesses increase their revenue by enabling crypto payments and payouts, giving them access to the spending power of the fast-growing 420+ million cryptocurrency users.

Triple-A’s white label crypto payments solutions allow businesses from all industries to leverage the benefits of the growing crypto market without being exposed to volatility risk or having to handle or convert digital currencies. Their solutions are compatible with all wallets, easy to integrate and offer instant confirmation, locked-in exchange rates, and chargeback protection.

Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and trusted by over 20,000 businesses, Triple-A makes accepting crypto payments simple for businesses across the globe. Outside of Singapore, Triple-A also holds licences from Banque de France’s ACPR in Europe and is registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).