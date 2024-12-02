Isle of Man to create register of cryptocurrency businesses

In order to do so, they are using the protocol of a local blockchain service provider, Pythia.

The Isle of Man is known as a safe haven for digital currency businesses. They welcome new ventures in this field as long as their operations are legal. The decision to create a stand-alone register fits their attitude towards cryptocurrencies.

Isle of Man strives to keep crime out and protect the individual while at the same time enabling responsible businesses to move into the island. In order to do so, they opted to implement legislative changes relating to digital currency.