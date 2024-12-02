Isle of Man tests blockchain proof-of-concept for IoT

The project is a collaboration with blockchain startup Credits that finds the two partners exploring whether the technology can be used to help keep Internet of Things (IoT) devices from being compromised.

The Isle of Man has long been one of the more active governments in exploring the technology. The trial comes more than a year after the British dependency revealed it was working with Credits (then called Pythia) on a blockchain database for corporate registries, and nearly two years after it launched a digital currency-focused incubator.