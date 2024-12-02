iSignthis and Coinify team up to deliver blockchain and KYC solution

The new payment product will allow Bitcoin purchases on the Coinify platform. This development will support majority of the credit card types and will open the option to use Coinify Trade platform internationally.

The Coinify trade platform acts as a processor of up to 17 blockchain currencies, as well as an exchange. Identity will be able to be linked by end users to transactions, in order to meet AML/CTF regulations for customer due diligence and KYC. iSignthis will also refer their customers interested in processing ‘identified’ Bitcoin to Coinify.

iSignthis provides a global and remote evidence of identity and transaction authentication solution, assisting clients in adhering to global AML/CTF KYC and payment regulations. Our reach extends to over 200 countries and more than 3Bn persons, coinciding with persons who have access to the internet and electronic payment facilities.

Coinify is a European-based blockchain payment provider with growing presence in Asia with access to over 10,000 merchants such as Hungry Group, Queal, and Just-Sold.