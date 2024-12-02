ISB and coinIX invest in XVA Blockchain

The XVA Blockchain offers a platform solution for automated transaction processes and consulting services for banks, capital management companies and insurance companies. This consists of processing smart contracts via the XVA blockchain. According to an XVA Blockchain representative, the company plans to use the financing to further expand their services.

An ISB representative has stated that the XVA Blockchain creates solutions to automate and standardise trading in financial derivatives with blockchain technology. According to a coinIX representative, XVA's approach of mapping interest rate swaps and their margin accounts on the blockchain is a starting point for highlighting the advantages of distributed ledger technology in banking.