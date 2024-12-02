Iran to consider digital currency use within the country

The government has been working on proposed regulations for digital currencies. In June 2017, News.Bitcoin.com reported on draft proposals by Iran’s National Center of Cyberspace. Although the Iranian central bank sees Bitcoin transactions illegal, discouraging local businesses from embracing the digital currency, there has been no law passed by the government so far specifically banning the use of Bitcoin as a payment method.

Nevertheless, many companies in Iran have used Bitcoin, but as they fear the tax laws related to it, they have refrained from revealing their identities, according to News.Bitcoin.com.