ionomy launches ICO for new blockchain based cryptocurrency ION

In addition, ionomy has announced an initial coin offering (ICO) for the new blockchain based digital currency, ION, and seeks to raise approximately USD 500,000 of additional funding for a new round of development and deployment, which includes new game releases for mobile platforms, deployment of the trading and earning system (Stakers), and deployment and support of the core blockchain cryptocurrency, ION.

The platform and coin will launch at the conclusion of the ICO on May 16. All coins sold in the ICO will be distributed and the blockchain will be live.